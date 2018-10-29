Anenih’s name ‘ll continue to appear in gold, says SDP as it mourns him

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Social Democratic Party,SDP,has commiserated with Nigerians,the government and people of Edo State over the death of foremost politician,Chief Tony Anenih,who died last Sunday.



The party said it regreted the death of the former Chairman, Board of Trustees of the People’s Democratic Party,PDP, whose demise was announced on Sunday.

SDP,in a statement released to the media, Monday,by its National Publicity Secretary,Alfa Mohammed, recalled that “during his life time as key political figure in the country, the deceased was known across Nigeria’s political spectrum, for his stance on issues pertaining to the unity and stability of the country.”

“We wish to commiserate with Nigerians, the government and people of Edo State as well as the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)for the demise of their illustrious son and the former Chairman, Board of Trustees whose immeasurable contributions to the unity, peace and stability of the country is not hidden.

“The SDP prays the Almighty God to grant his soul eternal rest and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“During his life time as key political figure in the country, the deceased was known across Nigeria’s political spectrum, for his stance on issues pertaining to the unity and stability of the country.

“Chief Anenih was one of those who fought and earned our current democracy. He strongly believed that the unity and stability of the nation under a democratic government is not negotiable.

“This was vividly reflected in his past roles on related issues in the political history of our country.

“Furthermore, Chief Tony Anenih would be remembered for living a life of tremendous service to the nation while serving the nation as a senior police officer, National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party in the aborted third republic, and a former Minister of Works.

“For his good deeds and contributions towards peace and stability of the country, his name would continue to appear in gold when ever the history of this country is being rewritten,”the statement read.