Anenih : Saraki, Ibb, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Atiku, Umahi, Tinubu, others mourn

By Our Reporters

More tributes poured in yesterday for the late former Minister of Works, Chief Tony Anenih, who died last Sunday in Abuja, as many describe him as a patriotic Nigerian.

Those. who eulogised him include the Senate President, Senator Bukola Sararki; a former military president, Gen Ibrahim Babangida, retd; ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo; former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; Ebonyi State governor, Chief Dave Umahi; Plateau State governor, Mr. Simon Lalong; Bayelsa State governor, Mr. Seriake Dickson and former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion.

Others are National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbenidion; Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Peter Obi; ex-militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo and Edo State chapter of the PDP.

He was a consummate politician—Saraki

In his reaction, Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yusuf Olaniyonu, described the deceased as a consummate politician.

He said: “Chief Tony Anenih was a patriot, bridge builder, and an astute politician, who played several defining roles in building Nigeria’s democracy. He will be remembered for his wisdom.”

On his part, IBB said: “Indeed Nigeria and Nigerians, will greatly miss a political master strategist in the next political dispensation. I extend my condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the Oba of Benin, government and people of Edo State as well as the entire members of the PDP.”

Anenih was an outstanding patriot—Obasanjo

Obasanjo said: “Chief Tony Anenih’s life was a lesson in public service and leadership at its best. He had to himself a life full of accomplishments and meritorious services to the local and national communities.

“He served the nation with devotion and diligence in his chosen profession. His service in the Nigeria Police Force was distinguished by a high professional standard.

“He was an epitome of humility and quiet dignity both in service and retirement, even though he rose to the rank of Commissioner of Police before retirement. In the course of a lifetime of remarkable contributions to the political sector of our nation, he became a national icon and authentic role model. He was one of the outstanding leaders of our generation.

“Indeed, he was a patriot and a nationalist of no mean order, who belonged to that rare breed of Nigerians whose interests and associations cut across all sections.’’

He was committed to peace, unity,democracy—Jonathan

In his tributes, ex-President Jonathan said: “The late Chief Anenih was a great asset to our dear nation. For a long time, he remained a leading light in our party and in Nigeria’s political firmament, charting the course for peace, unity and the entrenchment of true democracy in our nation. Even in old age and in retirement Chief Anenih continued to inspire and mentor younger politicians as a demonstration of his deep commitment to Nigeria’s growth and progress. He was indeed a leader with an exceptional knack for initiating well-considered strategies for political stability in the nation.

“Anenih left a legacy of remarkable achievements through selfless service to humanity and deep commitment to peace, democracy, party loyalty, and national unity.

On his part, Atiku noted that: “The passing away of Chief Anenih, one of the founding fathers and elder statesmen of Nigeria is a sad news to me and everyone who had a close and personal relationship with him. I pray for strength and comfort for his family. May God grant his soul a peaceful repose.’’

He gave so much to democracy—Tinubu

Tinubu, in a statement by his media office said: “Chief Anenih was a foremost politician and elder statesman. He was resolutely committed to the unity and cohesion of this country. He worked for the upliftment of his Uromi hometown and Edo State, just as he worked for the growth and development of Nigeria. A politician of immense repute, he gave so much to party politics and democracy in the country.

“As one of the founding fathers of PDP, he played a key role in the country’s resurgent democracy. It was no surprise that he later emerged the Chairman, Board of Trustees of PDP. Our path crossed in the Social Democratic Party where he was our national chairman. I recall that he was an energetic politician who played politics with all that he was imbued with.’’

Governor Umahi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, described Anenih as not just a patriot, but a political encyclopedia, a man who contributed immensely to the development of democracy in Nigeria.

Similarly, Lalong mourned the demise of Anenih, saying his death has robbed Nigeria of a nationalist and consummate political strategist, who achieved much on the political scene.

People should study Anenih’s political odyssey—Obi

A former governor of Anambra State, Obi said that beyond politics Nigerians should study the rich political odyssey of politicians like Anenih for their timelessness. Their triumphs and failings would certainly act as a beacon of light.

Obi said the experiences of people like Anenih helped to deepen democratic practices, adding that the younger ones should learn from his life.

Ex-governor Igbinedion described the late politician as an enigma of note and a bridge builder with a large heart, who invested his time, life and resources in the mentoring and development of humanity.

On his part, Tompolo said: “The peace efforts of Anenih and others ushered in amnesty for the agitating youths.”

Edo State chapter of the PDP mourned Anenih thus: “ In Edo State, he was our pillar, light, pathfinder, bridge builder, and detribalised leader. He shone brightly and lit many candles. He was a leader par excellence.”