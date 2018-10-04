Anambra South: Okwuosa accuses Uba of causing problem in APC

AWKA—A senatorial aspirant for Anambra South, Chief Azuka Okwuosa yesterday accused the senator representing Anambra South, Senator Andy Uba of causing uncertainty in the political system, insisting that his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to APC was like introducing a kind of cancer in a system.

Addressing reporters in Awka following confusion that trailed the senatorial primaries of the party, Okwuosa said Uba was among those that allegedly destroyed PDP and from there they found their way into APC.

Okwuosa said he was cleared to contest for the senate, arguing that he had been mobilising the electorate in all the 119 electoral wards in the zone for the primaries, only for a new entrant into the party to foul the system with his unconventional style.

He said: “Since he joined APC, he had introduced parallel structure into APC. He had gone to courts through various pseudo names in order to challenge legitimate APC leadership. He is the problem of APC in Anambra.

I don’t have problem with APC as a party, but I have problem with him as an individual. And as long as he remains in the party, APC cannot move forward in Anambra State.

“This is a man that was joining with a group in PDP who are now trying to destabilize APC and his activities are inimical to the progress of the party. Why should somebody prefer to use unconventional method to get the ticket of the party?

We should have a level playing field so that members of the party can effectively elect candidates of their choice. In terms of performance and track records, somebody has been there in the senate for eight years and he has contributed little or nothing towards the upliftment of the people in his senatorial zone.

“So the people of Anambra South cannot be disenfranchised from having a credible person to represent them at the national assembly.”