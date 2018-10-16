Anambra APGA House of Assembly primaries: NANS stakeholders protest name substitution

Stakeholders of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) led by the immediate past President of NANS, Mr Chinonso Obasi, on Monday staged a protest at the Anambra State Government House, Awka over fallout from the state’s House of Assembly primaries.

The protesters alleged that name of Comrade Okafor Chuks, 2013/2014, Deputy Coordinator, of NANS Zone B (South-South/South-East) who stood for the primaries under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was replaced after emerging the winner of the exercise.

The protesters numbering over 862 students and student leaders demanded the unconditional return of the mandate taken away from the Chuks.

They alleged that Chuks seeking for the party’s ticket to represent the people of Oyi constituency in the state’s House of Assembly, won the party primaries with 34 votes against his five co-contestants who scored all together a total of 20 votes.

“As an organisation campaigning and agitating for youths inclusiveness in governance, we got disappointed to notice that a credible political party like APGA went further to change Okafor Chuks’ name who scored 34 votes with that of an opponent who got five votes in the primary election.

“We consider this undemocratic action of APGA as a big threat to internal democracy of a political party and equally an anti-youth action.

“The essence of the visit to the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, who doubles as the leader of the party was to register our disappointment over the stolen mandate.

“We demand a 48 hour unconditional return of the stolen mandate to the rightful winner(Okafor Chuks) otherwise greater number of students and student leaders shall occupy the state.’’

Mr Ifeatu Obiokoye, Senior Special Assistant, Anambra State Governor on Political Matters, who addressed students stakeholders, appreciated their peaceful conduct.

Obiokoye said that the ultimatum given by the protesters was not necessary as the party would work expeditiously to resolve the issue.

He assured the students stakeholders that Gov. Obiano’s administration would not tolerate anything that would compromise the good relationship he had established with youths and the students community.

NAN