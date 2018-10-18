ANA 1st colloquium in honour of Aderinokun holds in Lagos

… as family, GTB yet to show support as

By Elizabeth Uwandu

All is now set for the first colloquium in memory of late Tayo Aderinokun , founder of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, who was a patron of ANA Lagos chapter. The colloquium which is put together by the Association of Nigerian Authors ,ANA, Lagos Chapter, is scheduled to kick off on October 24, but according to the association, neither the family of Aderinokun nor GTB have shown any support.

A release by Hon. Feyi-Abiodun Oyeniyi, Lagos State Chapter Public Relations Officer II and spokesman for the local organising committee, LOC, ANA 37th convention,revealed that the colloquium is in honour of the late former MD, GTB who was a patron of ANA, Lagos chapter, philantopist and one who was a passionate lover of creative arts and would among other things see the critical review of creative writing and the publishing industry in Nigeria. It will feature many high-flying scholars and representatives of corporations; and in turn explore the benefits and profitability of digital publishing to writers rather than the usual hard copy which makes the industry and practitioners prone to all sorts of abuses and exploitation particularly, by pirates.

According to Hon. Oyeniyi, “ The colloquium with the theme: Monetizing & Globalizing the Writing Craft and the 37th ANA International Convention being hosted by the Lagos chapter have both been endorsed by the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NACCI) is to, annually, examine the possibilities of maximising book marketing and economic fortune of writers, not only in Lagos State but, through out Nigeria.

“ The ANA, Lagos first colloquium in honour of late Tayo Aderinokun which still awaits the endorsement and support of the management of GTB and family of Tayo is to be jointly organised, annually, by Mr. Akin Adeoya-led Marketing Mix Limited with the support of other corporate organisations and media organisations.“

The event which is to hold prior to the 37th International Convention of ANA scheduled for 25th to 28th October, is slated for Wednesday, 24th of October, 2018 at the Presken Hotel at Eden Comfort Place, 17, Alade Avenue, Opposite Lagos Airport Hotel, from 12.30 to 3.00pm. Among speakers who are lined up to examine and proffer solutions to problems and prospects of the writing profession are the likes of Ms. Felicia Otolorin of Google, Nigeria, Dr. Patrick Enaholo of Pan African University (PAU) and Okechukwu Ofili who is the Chief Executive Officer of OkadaBooks.“

Other speakers at the event are Messrs Seun Williams, a Lagos-based legal practitioner, Dr. Sola Olorunyomi from the University of Ibadan, Chukwuemeka Godswill of Boldscholar Research Limited and Ugo Okoye of iC Concept, a digital book marketing firm.”