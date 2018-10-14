Amosun assures investors of enabling environment

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has reassured the people that his administration would continue to provide necessary infrastructure and enabling environment to attract more foreign investors to the State.

He gave the assurance at the weekend at Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area during the investiture of Mr. Kolawole Lawal as the 17th President of the Ogun State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, OGUNCCIMA.

Governor Amosun, who was represented by his Deputy, Chief Yetunde Onanuga, said: “We are convinced that, what we have been able to achieve in the past seven and a half years will soon pale into insignificance when compared to what is yet to come. We will leave no one in doubt about our genuine intentions to work for the development of our dear State. I strongly believe that God willing, with determination and our collective effort, we shall succeed in the desire to sustain the growth of our dear State”, he said.

In his acceptance speech, Lawal, who is also the Ogun State Commissioner for Forestry, assured all industrialists in Ogun State that OGUNCCIMA under his watch would work with relevant organizations and government’s agencies, to ensure that his two-year tenure would build on the good foundation already laid by his predecessor.