Amosun acusses Oshiomhole ,Tinubu, Osoba of concocting fake result of party primaries in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA-Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun on Monday accused the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), Adams Oshiomole of conniving with a cabal in Lagos to write a fake result which produced Dapo Abiodun as the party Governorship Candidate for 2019 election.

Amosun made the allegation in an interview on Monday shortly after the swearing-in of the new Chief Judge, Mosunmola Dipeolu held at the Governor’s office Chamber in Oke-Mosan area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

The governor also fingered former Governor of Lagos State who is also the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu and former governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba playing roles in the fraud through their silence which he said has translated to consent to the electoral fraud.

Amosun insisted that, there were no genuine primaries from the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, declaring that the only authentic primary was the one which produced Adekunle Akinlade as Governorship Candidate.

He said “The President already knows there was no election in Ogun State. He knows that they just went to Lagos, write all results, and that what they did is a fraud. If the National Working Committee or the National Chairman said there was any election in Ogun State, It was all fraud. That is what I said.

“Mr President already knows, there was no election in Ogun State, other than the one we held. The issue of Chief Osoba and Asiwaju and co, what we said was that there was a deafening silence from their end and silence means consent. You can record me and publish it out in your newspapers.

“We have not heard one word from any of them. Was there any election in Ogun State? Yes or No? They should come out and those that are hiding behind one finger, they cannot come out? People at this level should be courageous enough to take position, to come out , to come and tell us whether there was an election.

“On Governorship, the day they said they did it or not, the one that we had, there was live telecast, people even witnessed. They all came that they are changing again. They removed Leke Adewolu, Mikail Kazeem. All of those ones are nothing but fraud’, the Governor declared