American company moves to bosst agriculture in Osun, establishes $25m farm

By Gabriel Olawale

OSOGBO—A United State of America based company, Cade Creek International, Colorado, in partnership with a Non Governmental Organisation, Youth Off The Streets Initiatives, YOTSI, has set up a $25million farm in Ifon, the headquarters of Ifon Orolu local government area of Osun state.

Announcing the partnership during the presentation of the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, by all the parties involved in the business at the palace of Olufon of Ifon Orolu, Oba Almaroof Magbagbeola; the Chief Executive Officer of Cade Creek International, Patrick Alley, said when fully operational, the farm would create over 6, 000 direct jobs.

Alley told newsmen that he received spiritual directive to come to Africa to help provide jobs and add value to the living of many people.

Also part of the initiative, Alley opined that Cade Creek would also contribute funds for housing the employees and for the medical and school.

Alley said: “I had the vision to come to Africa and help in empowering people in year 2008 while praying. The vision kept on coming. Our goal is to make Africa independent of any food that is needed in the continent and to help the poor.”

In his remarks, the president of YOTSI and initiator of the project, Comrade Kennedy Nyere, said: “The farm has taken off since May. A team visited the site of the farm and conducted soil test and our soil experts certified the soil good for farming.

“During the visit, the Osun State government hosted us. We used that opportunity to explain our mission. We have gotten the assurances from government and the community that our investment here is safe.

“The community is friendly. $25million will be invested by an American investor. The community is giving the group the land to farm. Resources will come from US and our group.

“Youth Off the Street Initiative was conceived the project and we brought in other partners. Olufon of Ifon was invited to the US for the meeting we had with the investor and an agreement was reached.”

Monarch commends investor

In his remarks, Olufon of Ifon, Oba Magbagbeola, commended Patrick Alley, for investing in the town.

The monarch said he met Alley and others involved in the project in United States and worked out the modalities and assured that the investment would be protected by the indigenes of the community.

Corroborating the views expressed by the monarch, the chairman, Orolu local government, Ifon Osun, Mr. Benson Adekunle, said arrangement for security of the investment have been concluded and called for cooperation of all stakeholders to ensure security of the farm.