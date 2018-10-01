Ambode : Buhari, Tinubu, Akande meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – IN an attempt to ensure amicable resolution of the brewing crisis over who picks the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, President Muhammadu Buhari Monday evening met with the leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the pioneer interim national chairman Chief Bisi Akande at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although the meeting held behind closed doors, it was gathered that Governor Akinwumi Ambode who is seeking the mandate of the party to serve second term was said not to be part of the meeting.

Presidency sources have hinted that President Buhari has made frantic efforts to ensure that the APC remains united in Lagos State and also going by what was said to be excellent performance of Governor Ambode that he was allowed to go for second tenure.

But it was not clear whether the APC national leader who was said to have thrown his support to Ambode’s opponent, agreed to support the governor’s re-election.