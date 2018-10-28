Amaechi to Rivers electorate: Elect good leaders, benefit from government

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – MINISTER of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi has charged Rivers state electorates to vote for good leaders in 2019 of the desire to benefit from government.

Amaechi during a ward-to- ward sensitisation visit christened ” Operation show your PVC” to communities in Ikwerre Local Government Area yesterday told All Progressives Congress, APC, supporters to expect change in Rivers.

He said, “You people need to work hard because If we don’t win you will not get any benefit. The day we win is the day we should expect change in Rivers State. When we win we will focus more on bettering the lots of our people because I believe things should change.

“The only way to effect that change is to go to your various units and wards and commence new registration of members and I expect the new members to have their voters cards, that is the tool you will use to remove bad leaders”