Alleged police officer impersonator faces trial

A 43-year-old, Joseph Ifeayin, on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

Ifeayin is standing trial before the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Y.O. Aje-Afunwa, on a charge of impersonation.

The accused committed the offences on Sept. 9 at Cappa Junction, Oshodi in Lagos about 8.20 p.m., according to Police

Prosecutor Benson Emuerhi.

Emuerhi said the accused had presented himself as a police officer and has been acting in that capacity by deceiving the

public and extorting them of their hard-earned money.

He alleged that luck, however, ran out on the accused when he was arrested by the police and taken to the Police Station

for questioning after several reports have been made against him by the public.

The offence contravened Section 77 (a), (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

In her ruling, the magistrate granted him a bail of N50, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must provide evidence of tax payment and adjourned the case until Nov. 15.

NAN