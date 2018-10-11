Alleged N450m fraud: Court threatens to revoke Zamfara ex-gov’s bail

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

For failing to report to the court to defend himself in the alleged N450 million fraud case preferred against him and three others by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, a Federal High Court sitting in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, has threatened to revoke the bail it earlier granted the former governor of the State, Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi.

The presiding judge, Fatima Murtala Aminu, handed down the warning when the former governor failed to show up for the umpteenth time, yesterday, to defend himself when the case came up for hearing.

Shinkafi, who is the second defendant in the charge, was arraigned alongside three others, including Ambassador Bashir Yuguda, Ibrahim Mallaha and Aminu Ahmed Nahuche, for allegedly conniving and collecting N450 million from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Deizani Alison- Madueke, for the purpose of influencing the 2015 general election.

It will be recalled that when they were first arraigned, all the defendants pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them and the matter was subsequently adjourned to June 27, 2018 for hearing.

However, when the matter came up on June 27, counsel to the second defendant, Ahmed Raji,a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, filed a motion challenging the jurisdiction of the court to try the matter.

The matter was then adjourned to October 10, for hearing.