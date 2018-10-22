Alleged N4.7bn fraud: Fayose arrives court for trial

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has arrived the Federal High Court Lagos for his trial. Fayose was brought into the court around 8:30 am by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

He is to be arraigned on an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering, abuse of public office, criminal breach of trust and stealing, up to the tune of N4.7bn preferred against him by EFCC.

Fayose who arrived the court for trial took pose for his photograph to be taken by journalists.

