Breaking News
Translate

Alleged N4.7bn fraud: Fayose arrives court for trial

On 9:43 amIn News, Politics by TonyComments

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has arrived the Federal High Court Lagos for his trial. Fayose was brought into the court around 8:30 am by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Enugu APC expels Nnamani

Fayose in court

He is to be arraigned on an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering, abuse of public office, criminal breach of trust and stealing, up to the tune of  N4.7bn preferred against him by EFCC.

Fayose: We are taking steps to enforce his fundamental rights – Ozekhome

Fayose who arrived the court for trial took pose for his photograph to be taken by journalists.

Details soon…


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.