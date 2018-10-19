Alleged drugs containing human remains: NAFDAC puts Ports Inspection Directorate on alert

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has alerted its Ports Inspection Directorate to be on the lookout at ports and borders over alleged drugs containing human remains.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

South Korean Customs Service on Sept. 30, revealed that it had seized 2,751 Chinese drugs and capsules containing human remains of fetuses, infants and flesh.

The South Korean Ministry of Food Drug Safety indicated that 18.7 billion viruses, including Hepatitis B virus, were found in the capsules and therefore alerted relevant agencies in the country to be on the lookout.

Adeyeye explained that the Pharmacovigilance and Post-marketing Directorate of NAFDAC had also been alerted to conduct surveillance in markets across the country.

According to her, the Registration and Regulatory Affairs Directorate is also on the lookout

since the drugs may be brought into the country as small packages.

She noted that “NAFDAC was informed by Ministry of Health yesterday (Thursday) of some Chinese drugs that contain human remains.

“The agency has alerted its Ports Inspection Directorate to be on the lookout at our ports and borders since the drugs may be brought into the country as small packages.

“We have contacted our counterpart in South Korea since the news was disseminated by Nigeria and Korea Intelligence Agencies and we will keep the public updated.”

Adeyeye noted that NAFDAC would continue to work to safeguard the health of the nation.

NAN