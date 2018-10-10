Alleged diversion of funds: Court fixes Oct 23 to hear suit against Oshiomhole

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, fixed October 23 to hear a suit seeking to invoke an order of mandamus to compel Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to investigate National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, for allegedly diverting public funds to his personal use.

Justice Anwuli Chikere directed that relevant processes in the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/628/2018, lodged before the court by Edo State-based cleric, Bishop Osadolor Ochei, should be served on EFCC and Oshiomhole within the next five days.

The court made the order after it heard an ex-parte motion moved by counsel to the applicant, Dr. West Idahosa, urging it to declare that the anti-graft agency has a statutory duty to investigate different petitions that contained allegations of financial recklessness against the former governor of Edo State.

Specifically, the applicant alleged that Oshiomhole, who was sued as the 2nd respondent, while in office as Edo State governor, acquired property in United States of America, South Africa and Dubai worth billions of US dollars and far in excess of his legitimate income.

He alleged before the court that the ex-governor built a sprawling mansion worth more than N10 billion in his home town, Iyamho, while in office.

The applicant told the court that he had on November 4, 2016, sent a petition to the EFCC, detailing some corrupt practices he said the ex-governor was involved in.

He maintained that EFCC’s refusal to act on petitions containing “weighty allegations” against Oshiomhole, ran contrary to Section 15(5) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which enjoined the State to abolish corrupt practices.

EFCC was cited as the 1st defendant in the matter.

Justice Chiekere ordered the Applicant to put all the Defendants on notice to enable them respond before the adjourned date.