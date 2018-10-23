All PTI courses accredited, PG to follow – Prof Eyuke

By Akpokona Omafuaire

WARRI—Petro-leum Training Institute, PTI, Effurun, has said that all the institution’s courses have been fully accredited, adding that collaboration is ongoing for the accreditation of postgraduate courses.

CAN, others get N500m to campaign for Umahi

It also said that lans have been concluded to honour the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, with PTI Life Recognition Award.

NCAA lifts suspension on Aviation College certificate

This was revealed yesterday in Effurun, Delta State, during a pre-convocation press briefing by the Chief Executive/Principal of the institution, Prof. Sunny Eyuke.

Eyuke also revealed that a total of 1,086 graduands would be awarded with Higher National Diploma, and National Diploma.

He disclosed that since taking over, efforts had been put in place to have the institution digitalised, adding that the Research and Development Directorate had been rejigged.