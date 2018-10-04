Alile, pIoneer DG, NSE, dies at 80

*Buhari, Obaseki, clerics mourn

By Victor Ahiuma-Young, Peter Egwuatu &Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PIONEER Director-General of Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, and Spiritual Leader of St Joseph Chosen Church of God, SJCCG, International, Apostle Hayford Ikponmwonsa Alile, is dead.

Though the family was yet to formally announce his demise, it was gathered that he died on October 1, 2018, at his Lagos residence, at the age of 80, after a brief illness.

President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, and some clerics were among eminent Nigerians, who condoled with the family.

Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina commiserated with family, friends and close associates of Alile.

The late Apostle Alile also served variously on the board of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other blue-chip companies.

The President affirmed that the late Spiritual Leader served the country extensively, especially in the structuring of the economic landscape of both the private and public sector and consistently advocated a synergy for national development.

He said: “President Buhari believes the rich educational pedigree of Apostle Alile and his strong spiritual background were used for the benefit of the country, commending his sense of patriotism and national outlook in promoting peace, unity and setting up The Hayford Alile Foundation to cater for the poor.”

Gov Obaseki

Similarly, Obaseki, said he was deeply saddened by the demise of the renowned administrator.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Apostle Hayford Alile, who was a father figure to me and clearly one of the finest personalities in our country.

“Pa Alile was a courageous and incorruptible professional, who championed the global outlook for the Nigerian Stock Exchange through several reforms and pioneered the revolutionary ideas which positioned the Stock Exchange for international recognition.

“He contributed significantly to the take-off and growth of the country’s organised private sector, through his visionary leadership on the boards of several leading companies across the country and left a good legacy everywhere he worked.

“Pa Alile was a role model to many of us and we admired how he succeeded in striking a balance between Christian ministry, work, and family.

Alile lived well, served well—Msgr Osu

The Director of Social Communications, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Msgr. Gabriel Osu described Alile as a peaceful and highly spiritual man.