ALGON to FG: Release Delta’s Paris Club refund in 7 days

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—CHAIRMAN of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Delta State chapter, Mr. Itiako Ikpokpo, Tuesday, urged the Federal Government to release the state’s share of the Paris Club refund which was withheld.

Ikpokpo, in a statement said: “We are getting impatient with the Federal Government for withholding our Paris Club refund and we consider it a wicked action.

“We will give a seven-day ultimatum at the first instance and take it from there. ALGON considers the action of the Federal Ministry of Finance as wicked.

“When the funds came, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa called a meeting and informed us of the situation. What we got was not enough to pay the complete backlog and he graciously approved N5 billion from the state’s share of the Paris Club fund to assist the local government councils.

‘’The Federal Government should not test our resolve as we are determined to challenge its action.’’