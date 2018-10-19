Alapomu stool is still vacant — Alapomu Ruling house

By Demola Akinyemi

OSOGBO—THE Alapomu ruling dynasty, in Isokan local government area of Osun State has urged members of the public to ignore one John Abayomi Olagbemi, who is parading himself as the Alapomu of Apomu describing him as an impostor.

The ruling house, however, insisted that the stool remains still vacant, and currently a subject of litigation.

Recall that in the publication of a national newspaper of Friday October 5,2018, the said Olagbemi allegedly paraded himself as Alapomu of Apomu.

Faulting Olagbemi on the stool, the head of Alapomu ruling dynasty, Chief Gbowoloye Adeniji at a press conference in Ilorin, however, declared that the stool of Alapomu is still vacant because it is presently a subject of litigation, yet to be decided by the court.

Adeniji also said that John Abayomi and his family contrary to claims are never known to Apomu community and tradition as a Prince and royal family respectively, thereby describing him as an impostor.

He also insisted that there was no where; John Abayomi Olagbemi was selected, as Alapomu, saying that he did not pass through the selection process of the kingmakers.

His words: “It is disgraceful that one John Abayomi Olagbemi granted an interview to a newspaper and called himself Oba elect of Apomu town in the interview.

“John Abayomi is an impostor because he and family are not known to Apomu community and tradition as a Prince and Royal family respectively.

“In over 500 years history of Apomu town, nobody from his family has ever sat on the throne of Alapomu of Apomu. There are processes in Yoruba tradition on how an Oba elect emerges.

“Funny enough, this fellow did not pass through any selection process by the kingmakers; who are empowered under the chieftaincy law to select and recommend a candidate entitled to the throne to govt. His family name is not in the list of five recognised ruling houses of Alapomu.

“A look at several interviews granted by prominent members of Ayope family where the said John Abayomi Olagbemi comes from in relation to its history claims they came from Owu, Offa, Ile Ife.

“In contrast, there is no ambiguity as to the origin of the progenitor of Alapomu dynasty; who came from Gbegbaje branch of Giesi Ruling house in Ile Ife.

“Ayope family is not known in the tradition of Apomu as a Royal family. Where they are situated in the town is far to the palace of Alapomu, whereas, the place of settlement of Alapomu ruling houses surrounded the palace of Alapomu; an area where their progenitor settled.

“Any attempt by Ayope family to obtain recognition through the back door as a Ruling house is an attempt in futility because it won’t endure based on historical, cultural and physical evidences available, upon which Justice Babalakin and others commission of enquiries set up by Osun State govt at different times based their recommendations that Ayope family is not entitled to the throne of Alapomu.”