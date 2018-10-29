Alagbara showcases power, influence of women in society – Oga Bello

Nollywood actor and producer, Adebayo Salami popularly known as Oga Bello, has revealed some details about one of his most recent production, titled ‘Alagbara’, which he did exclusively for StarTimes Nigeria.

In an exclusive chat with Vanguard online, Oga Bello revealed that the series would commence airing on ST Yoruba from November 18th.

According to him, “The 26-episode series focuses on the power, influence and manipulative abilities of women in the society.”

He said “Everyone from all walks of life will find the series interesting. It focuses on and how men are controlled, manipulated, influenced, and reshaped by the women in their lives!

The production is loaded with an impressive cast of award winning Nollywood stars including Ronke Ashodi Oke, Toyin Adegbola, Yemi Solade, Femi Adebayo, Sotayo, Dele Odule, Bukky Arugba among others.