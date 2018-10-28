Akwa Ibom lawmaker dumps PDP for APC, assures Ekere of victory

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Nsima Ekere, has been assured of victory in the 2019 election.

The assurance came from the member representing Ikono State Constituency in the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Udofia, during his official reception into APC.

Udofia said, “Obong Nsima Ekere has, over the years, demonstrated competent leadership which positions him as the most qualified governorship candidate ahead of 2019.”

Ekiti Govt. seals off buildings linked to Ex-Governor Fayose

He said his former party, the PDP, and the Akwa Ibom State government had made the 2019 elections to be an easy contest for the APC.

“The State Government does not believe that the people of this state deserve better leadership. We are just tired of the bad leadership in this state. We gave them time to change their ways to no avail. Ikono people will sweep PDP away in 2019. With what I’ve seen so far, Obong Nsima Ekere, should not lose sleep, let him prepare for swearing-in because Udom Emmanuel is defeated”, the lawmaker said.

I did not pledge support to Ihedioha, I don’t have a Twitter account – Stanley Amuchie

“We need a government that will build roads in Ikono, appoint our people as Commissioners and Special Assistants and give us a sense of belonging. Ikono is marginalized, and we shall pay them back in 2019”, he declared.

The legislator, alongside 2,008 defectors, was presented by the Ikono Chapter Chairman, Elder Ubong Inyang, to the State Chairman of the party, Mr. Ini Okopido, who was represented by the Deputy State Chairman, Dr. Ita Udosen.