Akwa Ibom APC aspirants back party’s candidates

By Chisom Nwangwu

Aspirants who failed to get the nomination of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State have resolved to support the party’s candidates in all the elections in 2019.

They made the resolution during a reconciliation meeting convened by the leadership of the party in Uyo.

In a motion moved by a former House of Assembly aspirant in Uyo State Constituency, Mr. Aniekan Udosen, seconded by his Okobo State Constituency counterpart, Mr. Emmanuel Isangedoho, and put to vote by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly, Senator Ita Enang, the aspirants unanimously resolved to work for the success of the party.

Addressing the aspirants, Ekere said: “Nobody will be left out. We will ensure that all of you will be part of the next government in 2019. Your contributions to the making of the next government will not be forgotten.

“No one can take away what God had destined for you. It may not work today. If God intended that you will be in the Senate, House of Representatives or House of Assembly, you will definitely be there. Just know that what you consider failure today is only a temporary setback.”