Akapson’s murder: Ex-Finance Minister, Usman, threatens to sue Police

By Kingsley Omonobi & Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA— As the former Minister of Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman, yesterday, threatened court action over the extra-judicial murder of her niece, Miss Anita Akapson, by a trigger-happy police officer in Abuja, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the detention and investigation of Policemen involved in the incident.

The ex-Minister, in a petition she wrote to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, through her team of lawyers led by Dr Kayode Ajulo, alleged plot to shield the culprit.

Describing the 31-year-old Miss Akapson as her daughter, the former minister, who demanded a thorough and comprehensive investigation of the matter, said that circumstances of the case gave her reasons to be apprehensive.

The letter dated October 15, copies of which were forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Security Adviser and the Chairman, Police Service Commission, read in part:

“Our client has availed us the circumstance of the gruesome murder of their daughter, Anita Akapson, 31, who was shot at close range by a trigger-happy Police officer for reasons unknown to our client.

“It is our brief that our client received a distress call at about 11p.m. on October 13 by an anonymous caller who informed them that their daughter was in Gwarinpa District Hospital.

“But, on the arrival of our clients at the hospital, Miss Anita had died from the gunshot injuries.

“Several eyewitnesses detailed to our client how the deceased was trailed, targeted, intercepted, her vehicle brushed, blocked and shot at close range by a Police officer, while she was sitting in her vehicle at Katampe District, Abuja.”

“The circumstances of the trailing, tracking and gruesome murder of the deceased who had a strong affinity with Senator Nenadi Usman, a member of the leading opposition political party in Nigeria, and who is presently facing continuous prosecutions from the States, unleashed with inattentive executive sanctions, calls for a thorough and comprehensive investigation.

“Our Client have reasons to be apprehensive based on the circumstances as enumerated above particularly the shielding of the suspected officers, a (Superintendent of Police) involved in the matter.

“Given the level of intimidation of opposition by the instrumentality of the State, Our Clients are worried as to the intent or possible calculated assassination of the deceased to further cause pain and anguish on the family.

“We, therefore, based on the foregoing, urge you to use your good offices to cause a comprehensive investigation of the killing and surrounding circumstances without further delay to unravel the intent and the culprits behind this mindless act.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the detention and investigation of Policemen involved in the incident that led to the death of Miss Anita Akapson

Idris also commiserated with the family of the deceased and assured them that justice will be done in the matter.

Towards this end, the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to immediately detain and personally carry out a thorough investigation of policemen involved in the incident that resulted in the death of Miss Akapson at Katampe Extension, Abuja on the night of Saturday, 13th October 2018; and bring the perpetrators to justice.

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood said the FCP CP Bala Ciroma has gotten in touch with the family as directed by the Inspector General of Police.

The statement assured that the public will be informed of the outcome of investigations into the incident.

It would be recalled that Miss Anita was mistaken for one of the armed robbers who attacked a victim in the vicinity and shot by policemen who laid an ambush for the robbers.

Police sources said the victim of the robbery sent a distress call to the police and gave a description of the type of vehicle they operated with.

Unfortunately, it was a similar car that the Late Anita was driving but this time, it was tinted and she was said to have initially refused to stop before the policemen shot at her.