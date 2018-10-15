Akapson’s killing: I-G orders detention of suspected policemen

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahin Idris has ordered the detention and investigation of Policemen involved in the incident that led to the death of one Miss Anita Akapson

Idris also commiserated with the family of the deceased and assured them that justice will be done in the matter .

Towards this end, the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to immediately detain and personally carry out a thorough investigation of policemen involved in the incident that resulted in the death of Miss Akapson at Katampe Extension, Abuja on the night of Saturday, 13th October, 2018; and bring the perpetrators to justice.

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood said the FCP CP Bala Ciroma has gotten in touch with the family as directed by the Inspector General of Police.

The statement assured that the public will be informed of the outcome of investigations into the incident.

It would be recalled that Miss Anita was mistaken for one of the armed robbers who attacked a victim in the vicinity and shot by policemen who laid an ambush for the robbers.

Police sources said the victim of the robbery sent a distress call to the police and gave a discrption of the type of vehicle they operated with.

Unfortunately, it was a similar car that the Late Anita was driving but this time, it was tinted and she was said to have initially refused to stop before the policemen shot at her.