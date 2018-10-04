Ajimobi, Alao-Akala’s relationship worsens over alleged tax evasion

By Ola Ajayi and Adeola Badru, Ibadan

THE frosty relationship between the incumbent Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala worsened Thursday following the sealing of one of the business concerns of the latter in Ibadan metropolis.

Akala’s company identified as Ile Itesiwaju was among other 22 companies sealed by Governor Abiola Ajimobi led government over non remittance of taxes and non payment of land use charges.

Though, Akala’s company was not the only one affected, it appears that political undertone has been attached to the issues.

Akala and the governor were like Siamese twins after the former defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress until the primary election conducted few days ago. Akala had alleged that the governor was trying to impose one of the gubernatorial aspirants, Joseph Tegbe on him and others. Since then, both appeared to have parted ways.

Akala, reacting to the sealing of his company, said in a statement through the Head, New Media and Public Affairs, Alao-Akala Campaign Organisation, Mr Jeremiah Akande that the business complex popularly called ‘Ile Itesiwaju’ worth over 3 billion naira was presently under lock and key after what he described as a “launched attack” by the state government.

He said, “Oyo State Government today (yesterday)under the guise of non-compliance with tax payment launched a disguised attack on the person and properties of His Excellency, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala.”

“At about 12.30 pm this afternoon, staff of the Oyo Board of Internal Revenue stormed one of the Properties of a former governor in the state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala located at No. 32, Oba Adebimpe Road, Dugbe, Ibadan with Policemen and Members of the Nigerian Civil Defence Corp and sealed up the Property after presenting a letter from the Revenue Board giving one Mrs Oludewa the authority to seal off the property.”

“The General Public is hereby put on notice and all lovers and supporters of His Excellency, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala are urged to remain peaceful, maintain calmness and charged not to take laws into their hands as it is glaring, this action is politically motivated as 2019 is around the corner,” the release disclosed.

Also sealed by the state government for allegedly failing to remit their taxes into the coffers of the Oyo State Government, were a Federal Government institute in Ibadan-National Horticultural Research Institute, (NIHORT), the Nigeria Union of Teachers state headquarters, University College Hospital event centre and other 19 firms.

The state government said the companies either did not remit their workers Pay As You Earn (PAYE) taxes or pay their land use charges into the coffers of the state government.

The enforcement of the Law was carried out by officials of the Interministerial Joint Task Force Team.

Some of the affected companies and business centres include UCH Event Centre, Oodua Investment Company Limited, NUT Teachers House, Foodco, Agril Nigeria Limited, Bevpak, Fleet, Heineman Edu Books, Mansard Insurance, Merck Pharmaceuticals and Pixels Digital System.

Others are Vintage Rock Nigeria Nigeria Limited, Virgo Services Nigeria Limited, Wakanow.com limited among others.

Speaking on the activities of the government agency, its Chairman, Oyo State Board of Internal Revenue, (OYBIR), Mr. Bicci Alli hinted that the organisations defaulted in the remittances since 2003.

Vanguard learnt that the debt profiles of the affected companies had risen to the tune of N150 million.

Among other alleged defalters are Nustreams Conference Centre, Labod Civic Centre, Carlton Gate Hotel, Molly Specialist Clinics, Chartered Institute of Bankers and Wemabod Oodua.

Alli said, “We are just sending the right signal out that we follow due process, we follow the law and we will not do anything that is illegal in the course of collecting what is due to the state government.

“We will also make sure that irrespective of the person or organization involved, either from the federal state or local government, whatever is due from such organisations, entities, department and or agencies must be paid and we are using this to also remind other FG owned ministries, departments and agencies that are still owing to please do the needful.

“It maybe in terms of the Personal Income Tax deducted from the staff salaries and withheld, land use charge that is due, signage, environmental development levy that is due, registration and renewal of business names and premises due for everybody and others.”

“I want to remind the members of the public that the Certificate of Occupancy (CoO) given to property owners by the government has some conditions attached to it. And one of the conditions of the CoO is that the property owner has agreed to abide by the rules and regulations of the land and pay all the levies and dues to the government as appropriate.

“This effort is a continuous exercise because the default rate is very high. Its as high as almost 90 percent. Only few corporate organisations pay. Individual are worst for it. But we will make sure that whosoever and whatsoever needed to be paid to the government are paid,” he concluded.