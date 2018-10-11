Ajibade battles Musa, Omeruo for Nigeria Footballer of The Year Award

BY CLARA NNAOMA

Super Eagles stand-in-captain, Ahmed Musa, defender Kenneth Omeruo and Rasheedat Ajibade will battle for this year’s Nigeria Footballer of the Year award. This would be known on November 16 at the ceremony of the prestigious Nigerian Sports Award billed for Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Organisers explained that the male and female footballer of the year award were collapsed into one to make it unique.

According to Unmissable Incentives, organizers of the Nigerian Sports Award, NSA that announced the shortlist of nominees for the 2018 edition of the awards ceremony in Lagos yesterday, the three footballers scored highest among the nominees in that category.

At a press briefing held in Lagos yesterday, the Chairman of NSA panel, Dr. Kweku Tandoh announced nominees for the different categories including Footballer of the Year, Team Sports Person of the Year, Track & Field Star of the Year, Sports Governor of the Year, Sports Administrator of the Year amongst others.

Tandoh who was highly excited about the massive response of the public towards nominations expressed delight that the award was moving a notch higher considering the number of nominations received this year.

– over 2 million nominations.

Other award categories to be voted for include Racket Sports Person of the Year, Basketball Player Of the Year, Para Sports Person Of The Year, Team of the Year, Discovery of the Year, Wrestler of the Year, Coach of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year and Sportsman of the Year

The award ceremony has been fixed for November 16 at Eko Hotel.