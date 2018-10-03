Breaking News
AIT social media poll: Atiku leads in PDP’s presidential primary

On 6:01 pmIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

A social media poll conducted by the African Independent Television, AIT, tweeted by the senator representing Bayelsa East constituency, Ben-Murray Bruce shows the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar taking the lead.

