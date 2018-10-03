AIT social media poll: Atiku leads in PDP’s presidential primary

A social media poll conducted by the African Independent Television, AIT, tweeted by the senator representing Bayelsa East constituency, Ben-Murray Bruce shows the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar taking the lead.

Bellow is the tweet:

Very positive results for the @OfficialPDPNig on these polls. It shows that there is a lot of enthusiasm for our candidates. @atiku and the other candidates making a great showing. I am very hopeful of a PDP victory in 2019. pic.twitter.com/CXZtzagOmE

— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) October 3, 2018