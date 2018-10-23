Breaking News
Aisha Buhari has redefined office of First Lady —RBM

ABUJA—THE Re-elect Buhari Movement, RBM, has commended Aisha Buhari for redefining  the office of the First Lady.

RBM, in a statement by its Convener, Mr. Emmanuel Umohinyang said “In the past, Nigerians were not pleased with the operations of that office. I think it has been modified by the wife of the President under the present administration

“What has happened under this administration is that the wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has complemented her husband very well.

“My appeal to the wife of the president is that she should continue her pet project even after the President has finished his term.”


