Ahmed Sakil picks UPN presidential ticket, promises free healthcare, education

Abuja – The Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) on Saturday elected a businessman, Alhaji Ahmed Sakil, as its presidential candidate for the 2019 elections.

Sakil, an agro businessman who was elected during the party’s primaries in Abuja, said that he would restore the nation’s lost glory in the education and health sectors.

The Gombe state-born candidate is also an animal husbandry professional who is into cattle, poultry and horse care.

“Nigeria has the potential to be a developed nation and lead the way for other African countries to follow .

“This can only be achieved however, with a genuine leader that would prioritise the major sectors of the economy that will spur development.

” I am the man that will do the job, I promise to transform all the sectors and declare free education and healthcare systems.”

Sakil, a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State, urged Nigerians to collect their voter cards ahead of the 2019 elections to enable them to exercise their franchise.

Prof. Bankole Okuwa, National Chairman, UPN, said that the party was not an ethnic one even though one of its pioneer members was from the west.

Okuwa said that the candidate had better plans to transform the nation if elected, adding that Nigerians needed to embrace the party that would develop the nation.

He said that the nation ought to be turned around and much more modernised than it presently was.

He said that the party’s ideas would be made into policies that would bring the required progress for Nigeria if chosen.

“So as we go into 2019,I urge all citizens to make the right choice for a better nation, “he said .(NAN)