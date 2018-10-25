Agbigborodo hails Uduaghan’s induction as NOC patron

By Gab Ejuwa

Members of Agbigborodo Community Trust and Alema in Council have lauded the induction of immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, as patron of the Nigerian Olympic Committee, NOC.

Monday Agbeyi, who spoke on behalf of youths, women, elders and leaders, described Uduaghan as an illustrious son of the community who has made Agbigborodo people proud in all areas of life.

He said the the former governor’s recognition has further reaffirmed his passion and ability to serve his country in any capacity.

Agbeyi, who is the Chairman of Agbigborodo Community Trust, said: “Agbigborodo people are happy to have you as a son who has left lasting legacies in the community, Delta State and Nigeria in general.”

He also congratulated the former governor on his 64th birthday and wished him many more years of celebrations in his future endeavors.