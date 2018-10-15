Again,we have killed many Boko Haram terrorists in Borno-NAF

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Nigerian Air Force,NAF,has claimed huge success against Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The Air Force,in a statement Monday,by its spokesman,Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola,said the Air Task Force,ATF, of Operation Lafiya Dole,”decimated a Boko Haram Terrorist hideout and neutralized several terrorists at Bogum in Northern Borno State.”

” The attack was carried out yesterday, 14 October 2018, after intelligence reports indicated significant BHT activities within the settlement.

” The ATF scrambled two Mi-35 Helicopter Gunships to engage and destroy the identified BHT positions in the village. Overhead the target, the concentration areas of the BHTs were attacked in successive waves by the helicopters with direct hits recorded on the targets, leading to the neutralization of several BHTs. The few surviving BHTs were tracked and mopped up in subsequent follow on attacks.

“The NAF, working in concert with surface forces, will sustain the tempo of operations with a view to destroying all remnants of the terrorists on the fringes of Lake Chad and other areas in Northern Borno,”the statement said.