Again, suspected herdsmen kill three, chase returning IDPs from their homes in Benue

Suspected herdsmen have reportedly hacked to death a 30 year of farmer, Shiaondo Goom and two others in their farms at Tse Goom Yogbo and Angela community in Guma local government area of Benue state.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the victims who were killed in the last 48 hours only recently returned to their ancestral home from some of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps after period of reprieve from the spate of killings in the state.

Meanwhile the Benue state government has raised the alarm and also alerted personnel of Operation Whirl Stroke and other security forces of threats by armed herdsmen to unleash fresh terror attacks on innocent Benue people.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to Governor Samuel Ortom, Mr. Terver Akase, the government cautioned that the herdsmen had already sent a message to the people of Mbagwen community in Guma local government area of an impending attack in a couple of days which was also confirmed by the Council Chairman of Guma.

Part of the statement read, “Two days ago, herdsmen drove the people of Tse-Ado and the surrounding villages out of their homes after they killed two farmers at Angela community.

“The herdsmen had occupied communities in parts of Guma and Logo after chasing away members of those communities and killing many.

“The threats are coming on the heels of the return of some internally displaced persons from the IDPs camps to their ancestral homes.

“The question is; why are the attacks resuming at a time the harvest season is here? We suspect that the planned invasion is targetted at preventing the people from harvesting the few crops they were able to cultivate amid the mindless attacks which took place earlier in the year.

“In view of the horrendous manner armed herdsmen carried out all their previous threats in Benue State leaving hundreds of people dead, the latest threat of attack must not be taken lightly.

“We commend the Commander, officers and men of Operation Whirl Stroke for the great job they have done to ensure the return of the IDPs to their communities and urge them to move swiftly to forestall the evil agenda of the armed herdsmen and their sponsors.”

Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP Moses Yamu said the Command received a report of the alleged murder of the 30 year old Shiaondo Goom.

“He was matcheted to death by suspected herdsmen at about 3pm while on the farm at Tse Goom Yogbo in Guma local government area. Investigation into the matter has since commenced,” Yamu said