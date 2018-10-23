Again, Momoh challenges Alimikhena to debate

SENATORIAL candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo North Senatorial District, Mr. Momoh Abubakar has again challenged the incumbent Senator representing the area in the National Assembly, Senator Francis Alimikhena to a debate.

Head of Media, Abubakar Momoh Campaign organisation, Mr. Ogbode Izuagbe said this in a statement while reacting to a statement credited to Director General of Senator Francis Alimikhena Campaign Organisation, Mr. Lucky James.

His words: “Mr. Lucky James has quickly forgotten that the then Edo State House of Assembly had to drop him as a commissioner nominee based on his antecedents.

“The appointment of Mr. Lucky James, an Etsako person to manage the campaign of an Etsako person in a senatorial race is to say the least, the level of parochialism.

“That is why the Akoko-Edo and Owan axis of the district felt alienated from the scheme of things.’’