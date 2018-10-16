Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results

ADDS Gambia, Zimbabwe, Mauritania, Botswana, Namibia results
Updated Africa Cup of Nations matchday 4 qualifying results on Tuesday:
Group A
At Vontovorona, Madagascar
Madagascar 1 (Rakotoharimalala 41) Equatorial Guinea 0
Playing later
At Khartoum
Sudan v Senegal
Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Madagascar 4 3 1 0 7 3 10 – qualified
Senegal 3 2 1 0 8 2 7
E. Guinea 4 1 0 3 1 5 3
Sudan 3 0 0 3 1 7 0
Group B
At Mitsamiouli, Comoros
Comoros 2 (Nabouhane 8, 90+2) Morocco 2 (Boutaib 53, Amrabat 62)
At Blantyre, Malawi
Malawi 0 Cameroon 0
Standings
Cameroon 4 2 2 0 3 1 8 – qualified as hosts
Morocco 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
Malawi 4 1 1 2 1 4 4
Comoros 4 0 2 2 3 5 2
Note: Cameroon entered to get competitive match practice
Group C
At Bujumbura
Burundi 1 (Abdul Razak 18) Mali 1 (Fofana 72)
At Juba
South Sudan 0 Gabon 1 (Poko 48)
Standings
Mali 4 2 2 0 6 2 8
Gabon 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
Burundi 4 1 3 0 5 2 6
S. Sudan 4 0 0 4 0 10 0
Group D
At Cotonou
Benin 1 (D’Almeida 16) Algeria 0
At Bakau, Gambia
Gambia 0 Togo 1 (F. Ayite 90)
Standings
Algeria 4 2 1 1 4 2 7
Benin 4 2 1 1 2 2 7
Togo 4 1 2 1 2 2 5
Gambia 4 0 2 2 2 4 2
Group E
At Victoria
Seychelles 0 South Africa 0
Playing later
At Sfax, Tunisia
Libya v Nigeria
Note: fixture moved from Libya for security reasons
Standings
S. Africa 4 2 2 0 8 0 8
Nigeria 3 2 0 1 7 2 6
Libya 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
Seychelles 4 0 1 3 1 14 1
Group F
No fixtures
Standings
Kenya 4 2 1 1 5 2 7
Ethiopia 4 1 1 2 1 8 4
Ghana 2 1 0 1 5 1 3
S. Leone 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Group G
At Harare
Zimbabwe 1 (Billiat 1) Democratic Republic of Congo 1 (Hadebe 25-og)
Playing later
At Paynesville, Liberia
Liberia v Congo Brazzaville
Standings
Zimbabwe 4 2 2 0 7 3 8
DR Congo 4 1 2 1 6 5 5
Congo 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
Liberia 3 0 1 2 2 7 1
Group H
At Kigali
Rwanda 1 (Tuyisenge 78) Guinea 1 (Martinez 64)
At Bangui
Central African Republic 0 Ivory Coast 0
Standings
Guinea 4 3 1 0 7 3 10
I. Coast 4 2 1 1 8 4 7
C.A.R. 4 1 1 2 2 6 4
Rwanda 4 0 1 3 3 7 1
Group I
At Nouakchott
Mauritania 1 (Ba 18) Angola 0
At Francistown, Botswana
Botswana 0 Burkina Faso 0
Standings
Mauritania 4 3 0 1 5 4 9
B. Faso 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
Angola 4 2 0 2 6 5 6
Botswana 4 0 1 3 0 5 1
Group J
At Manzini, eSwatini (formerly Swaziland)
eSwatini 0 Egypt 2 (Hegazy 19, M. Mohsen 53)
At Niamey
Niger 1 (Oumarou 36) Tunisia 2 (Chaouat 28, 32)
Standings
Tunisia 4 4 0 0 6 1 12 – qualified
Egypt 4 3 0 1 12 2 9 – qualified
eSwatini 4 0 1 3 1 8 1
Niger 4 0 1 3 1 9 1
Group K
At Windhoek
Namibia 1 (Shalulile 73) Mozambique 0
Standings
G. Bissau 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
Namibia 4 2 1 1 4 3 7
Mozambique 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
Zambia 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
Group L
At Dar es Salaam
Tanzania 2 (Msuva 29, Samatta 58) Cape Verde 0
At Maseru
Lesotho 0 Uganda 2 (Miya 6, 35)
Standings
Uganda 4 3 1 0 6 0 10
Tanzania 4 1 2 1 3 4 5
C. Verde 4 1 1 2 4 4 4
Lesotho 4 0 2 2 2 7 2
Note: group winners and runners-up qualify for finals except for Group B, where 2019 Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon and the highest placed of the other three teams reach the finals