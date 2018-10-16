Breaking News
Translate

Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results

On 8:59 pmIn News, Sports by adekunleComments

ADDS Gambia, Zimbabwe, Mauritania, Botswana, Namibia results

Updated Africa Cup of Nations matchday 4 qualifying results on Tuesday:

South African players try to stop Nigerian attacker Alex Iwobi (L) from advancing into its half during the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifyer football match between South Africa and Nigeria at Goodswill Akpabio International Stadium in the southern city of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on June 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

Group A

At Vontovorona, Madagascar

Madagascar 1 (Rakotoharimalala 41) Equatorial Guinea 0

Playing later

At Khartoum

Sudan v Senegal

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Madagascar 4 3 1 0 7 3 10 – qualified

Senegal 3 2 1 0 8 2 7

E. Guinea 4 1 0 3 1 5 3

Sudan 3 0 0 3 1 7 0

Group B

At Mitsamiouli, Comoros

Comoros 2 (Nabouhane 8, 90+2) Morocco 2 (Boutaib 53, Amrabat 62)

At Blantyre, Malawi

Malawi 0 Cameroon 0

Standings

Cameroon 4 2 2 0 3 1 8 – qualified as hosts

Morocco 4 2 1 1 6 3 7

Malawi 4 1 1 2 1 4 4

Comoros 4 0 2 2 3 5 2

Note: Cameroon entered to get competitive match practice

Group C

At Bujumbura

Burundi 1 (Abdul Razak 18) Mali 1 (Fofana 72)

At Juba

South Sudan 0 Gabon 1 (Poko 48)

Standings

Mali 4 2 2 0 6 2 8

Gabon 4 2 1 1 6 3 7

Burundi 4 1 3 0 5 2 6

S. Sudan 4 0 0 4 0 10 0

Group D

At Cotonou

Benin 1 (D’Almeida 16) Algeria 0

At Bakau, Gambia

Gambia 0 Togo 1 (F. Ayite 90)

Standings

Algeria 4 2 1 1 4 2 7

Benin 4 2 1 1 2 2 7

Togo 4 1 2 1 2 2 5

Gambia 4 0 2 2 2 4 2

Group E

At Victoria

Seychelles 0 South Africa 0

Playing later

At Sfax, Tunisia

Libya v Nigeria

Note: fixture moved from Libya for security reasons

Standings

S. Africa 4 2 2 0 8 0 8

Nigeria 3 2 0 1 7 2 6

Libya 3 1 1 1 5 5 4

Seychelles 4 0 1 3 1 14 1

Group F

No fixtures

Standings

Kenya 4 2 1 1 5 2 7

Ethiopia 4 1 1 2 1 8 4

Ghana 2 1 0 1 5 1 3

S. Leone 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

Group G

At Harare

Zimbabwe 1 (Billiat 1) Democratic Republic of Congo 1 (Hadebe 25-og)

Playing later

At Paynesville, Liberia

Liberia v Congo Brazzaville

Standings

Zimbabwe 4 2 2 0 7 3 8

DR Congo 4 1 2 1 6 5 5

Congo 3 1 1 1 5 5 4

Liberia 3 0 1 2 2 7 1

Group H

At Kigali

Rwanda 1 (Tuyisenge 78) Guinea 1 (Martinez 64)

At Bangui

Central African Republic 0 Ivory Coast 0

Standings

Guinea 4 3 1 0 7 3 10

I. Coast 4 2 1 1 8 4 7

C.A.R. 4 1 1 2 2 6 4

Rwanda 4 0 1 3 3 7 1

Group I

At Nouakchott

Mauritania 1 (Ba 18) Angola 0

At Francistown, Botswana

Botswana 0 Burkina Faso 0

Standings

Mauritania 4 3 0 1 5 4 9

B. Faso 4 2 1 1 6 3 7

Angola 4 2 0 2 6 5 6

Botswana 4 0 1 3 0 5 1

Group J

At Manzini, eSwatini (formerly Swaziland)

eSwatini 0 Egypt 2 (Hegazy 19, M. Mohsen 53)

At Niamey

Niger 1 (Oumarou 36) Tunisia 2 (Chaouat 28, 32)

Standings

Tunisia 4 4 0 0 6 1 12 – qualified

Egypt 4 3 0 1 12 2 9 – qualified

eSwatini 4 0 1 3 1 8 1

Niger 4 0 1 3 1 9 1

Group K

At Windhoek

Namibia 1 (Shalulile 73) Mozambique 0

Standings

G. Bissau 4 2 1 1 6 5 7

Namibia 4 2 1 1 4 3 7

Mozambique 4 1 1 2 4 5 4

Zambia 4 1 1 2 4 5 4

Group L

At Dar es Salaam

Tanzania 2 (Msuva 29, Samatta 58) Cape Verde 0

At Maseru

Lesotho 0 Uganda 2 (Miya 6, 35)

Standings

Uganda 4 3 1 0 6 0 10

Tanzania 4 1 2 1 3 4 5

C. Verde 4 1 1 2 4 4 4

Lesotho 4 0 2 2 2 7 2

Note: group winners and runners-up qualify for finals except for Group B, where 2019 Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon and the highest placed of the other three teams reach the finals


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.