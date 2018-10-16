Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results

ADDS Gambia, Zimbabwe, Mauritania, Botswana, Namibia results

Updated Africa Cup of Nations matchday 4 qualifying results on Tuesday:



Group A

At Vontovorona, Madagascar

Madagascar 1 (Rakotoharimalala 41) Equatorial Guinea 0

Playing later

At Khartoum

Sudan v Senegal

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Madagascar 4 3 1 0 7 3 10 – qualified

Senegal 3 2 1 0 8 2 7

E. Guinea 4 1 0 3 1 5 3

Sudan 3 0 0 3 1 7 0

Group B

At Mitsamiouli, Comoros

Comoros 2 (Nabouhane 8, 90+2) Morocco 2 (Boutaib 53, Amrabat 62)

At Blantyre, Malawi

Malawi 0 Cameroon 0

Standings

Cameroon 4 2 2 0 3 1 8 – qualified as hosts

Morocco 4 2 1 1 6 3 7

Malawi 4 1 1 2 1 4 4

Comoros 4 0 2 2 3 5 2

Note: Cameroon entered to get competitive match practice

Group C

At Bujumbura

Burundi 1 (Abdul Razak 18) Mali 1 (Fofana 72)

At Juba

South Sudan 0 Gabon 1 (Poko 48)

Standings

Mali 4 2 2 0 6 2 8

Gabon 4 2 1 1 6 3 7

Burundi 4 1 3 0 5 2 6

S. Sudan 4 0 0 4 0 10 0

Group D

At Cotonou

Benin 1 (D’Almeida 16) Algeria 0

At Bakau, Gambia

Gambia 0 Togo 1 (F. Ayite 90)

Standings

Algeria 4 2 1 1 4 2 7

Benin 4 2 1 1 2 2 7

Togo 4 1 2 1 2 2 5

Gambia 4 0 2 2 2 4 2

Group E

At Victoria

Seychelles 0 South Africa 0

Playing later

At Sfax, Tunisia

Libya v Nigeria

Note: fixture moved from Libya for security reasons

Standings

S. Africa 4 2 2 0 8 0 8

Nigeria 3 2 0 1 7 2 6

Libya 3 1 1 1 5 5 4

Seychelles 4 0 1 3 1 14 1

Group F

No fixtures

Standings

Kenya 4 2 1 1 5 2 7

Ethiopia 4 1 1 2 1 8 4

Ghana 2 1 0 1 5 1 3

S. Leone 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

Group G

At Harare

Zimbabwe 1 (Billiat 1) Democratic Republic of Congo 1 (Hadebe 25-og)

Playing later

At Paynesville, Liberia

Liberia v Congo Brazzaville

Standings

Zimbabwe 4 2 2 0 7 3 8

DR Congo 4 1 2 1 6 5 5

Congo 3 1 1 1 5 5 4

Liberia 3 0 1 2 2 7 1

Group H

At Kigali

Rwanda 1 (Tuyisenge 78) Guinea 1 (Martinez 64)

At Bangui

Central African Republic 0 Ivory Coast 0

Standings

Guinea 4 3 1 0 7 3 10

I. Coast 4 2 1 1 8 4 7

C.A.R. 4 1 1 2 2 6 4

Rwanda 4 0 1 3 3 7 1

Group I

At Nouakchott

Mauritania 1 (Ba 18) Angola 0

At Francistown, Botswana

Botswana 0 Burkina Faso 0

Standings

Mauritania 4 3 0 1 5 4 9

B. Faso 4 2 1 1 6 3 7

Angola 4 2 0 2 6 5 6

Botswana 4 0 1 3 0 5 1

Group J

At Manzini, eSwatini (formerly Swaziland)

eSwatini 0 Egypt 2 (Hegazy 19, M. Mohsen 53)

At Niamey

Niger 1 (Oumarou 36) Tunisia 2 (Chaouat 28, 32)

Standings

Tunisia 4 4 0 0 6 1 12 – qualified

Egypt 4 3 0 1 12 2 9 – qualified

eSwatini 4 0 1 3 1 8 1

Niger 4 0 1 3 1 9 1

Group K

At Windhoek

Namibia 1 (Shalulile 73) Mozambique 0

Standings

G. Bissau 4 2 1 1 6 5 7

Namibia 4 2 1 1 4 3 7

Mozambique 4 1 1 2 4 5 4

Zambia 4 1 1 2 4 5 4

Group L

At Dar es Salaam

Tanzania 2 (Msuva 29, Samatta 58) Cape Verde 0

At Maseru

Lesotho 0 Uganda 2 (Miya 6, 35)

Standings

Uganda 4 3 1 0 6 0 10

Tanzania 4 1 2 1 3 4 5

C. Verde 4 1 1 2 4 4 4

Lesotho 4 0 2 2 2 7 2

Note: group winners and runners-up qualify for finals except for Group B, where 2019 Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon and the highest placed of the other three teams reach the finals