AFCON 2019 qualifiers : How Ighalo shot Nigeria top of Group E

AFCON 2019 qualifiers: A brace by Odion Ighalo and another goal by Ahmed Musa gave Nigeria’s Super Eagles a 3-2 victory over hosts Libya in Sfax, Tunisia, to move top of Group E of 2019 AFCON Qualifiers.



The Super Eagles led the game 2-0 in the first half, with Ighalo and Musa scoring three minutes apart. Libya’s Mohamed Zubya reduced the deficit in the 35th minute.

And in the second half Ahmad Benali levelled for Libya after the team piled a lot of pressure on the Nigerians.

But Ighalo in the 81st minute gave Eagles the full three points, to keep them ahead of South Africa in the group.

The Super Eagles now have nine points, overtaking South Africa who played a goalless draw away at Seychelles earlier today.

Libya are third in the group with four points and Seychelles have had just a point.

The teams in the group will next meet on 16 November, with Nigeria travelling to South Africa, while Seychelles will host Libya.

Then next year March, Nigeria will host Seychelles, while Libya will host South Africa for the final matches of the group.