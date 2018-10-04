AEMPIN to honour drivers of global empowerment revolution

By Emeka Aginam

No fewer than five key outstanding players in the global empowerment space have been announced as the winners for honors at the 2018 global empowerment awards of the Americas Empowerment Institute, AEMPIN; which will hold this Saturday at the Hilton Houston Westchase, Houston, Texas , the United States of America.

Former President of Mexico, Felipe Calderon; Egypt Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat, and Managing Director, Electricity Company of Ghana, Samuel Boakye-Appiah, according to AEMPIN award organizing committee Chairperson, Prof. Wythel Price in a statement, are among the global leaders to be honoured. Others, according to the statement, are U.S. Congress Woman Sheila Jackson Lee as well as the President, African Women in Leadership Organization, Dr. Violet Arene.

Price said: “The event is a celebration of some of the key drivers of global empowerment revolution. It will be chaired by President, Americas Empowerment Institute, Attorney Cici Brown, and will witness stories and testimonies of empowerment over poverty.

The Global Empowerment Awards, given by AEMPIN honors outstanding individuals, government officials, agencies, entrepreneurs, NGOs and corporate executives from developing countries and emerging economies who have positively impacted the economic growth of their people and countries.

While no one person in an organization can be credited with the achievement of empowerment, this award will recognize and set forth role-model leader behaviors that have inspired, encouraged, challenged, and empowered others to achieve empowerment excellence.

Past winners personified the AEMPIN core values and empowerment behaviors: visionary leadership, customer-focused excellence, valuing people, organizational learning and agility, focusing on cusses, managing for innovation, and management by fact, societal responsibility, ethics and transparency, delivering value and results and a systems perspective that leads to empowerment.