ADVAN announces entry for 8th edition of Marketing Excellence Awards

By Favour Ikede

The Advertisers Association of Nigeria, ADVAN, has announced entry for the 8th edition of its Awards for Marketing Excellence.

The ADVAN Awards recognises commitment and the fostering of professional excellence in advertising and marketing practice in Nigeria by recognising good works by practitioners and institutions in the industry. This year’s event is scheduled to hold in November 2018 in Lagos.

Speaking on the awards, the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Mr. Austen Osokpor said: “The ADVAN Awards for Marketing Excellence will be presented to organisations and marketing professionals who have achieved extraordinary success from innovative and effective marketing practices.”

He further stated that The ADVAN Awards was highly respected because of its meticulous and transparent judging process, “To win an ADVAN award , you must submit your work for thorough screening by the judges, who evaluate all entries based on international standards, this is what puts The ADVAN Awards ahead of all other awards in the Industry” Osokpor said.

The ADVAN Awards for Marketing Excellence has evolved over the years in response to new developments in marketing theory and practice to reflect the growing appreciation of the critical role of marketing as the vital source of value creation for business.

It provides the opportunity for organizations to gain competitive advantage by having their projects, initiatives, contributions, products and services recognized.

