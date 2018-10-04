ADC woos youth, female aspirants with subsidised, free forms

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—THE Edo State chapter of African Democratic Congress, ADC, yesterday, wooed female and young aspirants to contest under its platform by giving free nomination forms to women aspirants while youths get 50 per cent rebates.

State chairman of the party, Mr Jonathan Aifuobhokhan, disclosed this when the party hosted its members to mark Nigeria’s 58th Independent Day celebration.

He said the gesture is not only to give the youths and women opportunity to take over the mantle of leadership of the country, but also to truly give credence to the Not Too Young To Run Bill and women affirmative action.

Aifuobhokhan bemoaned leadership failure in the country adding that the ADC which is the beacon of hope for Nigerians, is poised to take over the leadership of the country in 2019.

“Our mission is to rescue the nation from political decadence, leadership failure, economy failure and lack of internal democracy in our political parties.

“We are the alternative to the parties that have contributed in no small means, to these failures. We are offering newness in political structure, governance and internal democracy.”

“The platform is not an all comers affairs. People with criminal record or questionable character, will not only be denied the party’s platform to vie for political positions, but will also not be admitted as a member of the party,” he said.