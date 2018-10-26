Active mobile lines increase to 162m in September – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says active mobile telephone lines in Nigeria increase to 162,032,053 in September.

NCC made this known in its Monthly Subscriber/Operator Data posted on its website on Friday.

This regulatory body said that the lines increased by 1,172,433 from 160,859,620 recorded in August.

It said that the Global System for Mobile communication (GSM) network recorded 161,685,747 in the month under review, giving an increase of 1,164,754 as against 160,520,993 in August.

NCC said that the Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) operators had 126,269 active subscribers in September, adding 7,261 to the 119,008 customers in August.

It said that the Fixed Wired network had 110,793 active users, showing a decrease of 3,148 from the 113,941 subscribers recorded in August.

The telecommunications regulatory umpire said that the Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) operators had 109,244 in September, giving an increase of 3,566 subscribers, compared with 105,678 users recorded in August.

It also revealed that Teledensity increased to 115.76 in September, as against 114.92 in August.

Teledensity is the number of telephone connections for every 100 individuals living within an area and it varies widely across the country.

Teledensity is calculated based on a national population of 140 million, according to 2006 last census population figures.

NAN