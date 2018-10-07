Achuba, Omo-Agege, Wogu hail APC’s endorsement of Buhari

Kogi Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba, and Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege have hailed the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2019 elections.

Speaking to newsmen on Sunday in a separate interview at the venue of the APC National Presidential Convention in Abuja, Achuba said the endorsement came at a better time.

“It is coming at a better time because today is the last day we need to do it to affirm the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Muhammadu Buhari, as the presidential candidate to run on our platform, the APC,” he said.

The deputy governor, who described President Buhari as a performing leader, called on all Nigerians to throw their weight behind his candidacy.

‘’There is no doubt about the fact that Mr President has performed well. I will call on Nigerians to support us to vote Mr President, to vote APC so that we can continue with the good work we have done so far,” he said.

Also speaking, Omo-Agege, the Senator representing Delta State Central Senatorial District, commended the party’s leadership over success of the convention.

‘’This is the first time this is happening. We decided to go by the option provided in the Electoral Act and our constitution to permit members to directly nominate Mr President at the wards.

”We did this to be able to show to Nigerians unlike in the past where a couple of delegates were doing the nominations.

”Here we have over 14 million card carrying members who did the nomination and that will also send a message to the other side about the challenges they face as they come into the contest with Mr President in 2019,” he said.

Former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Emeka Wogu, also described the convention as a huge success.

According to him, “we have spoken in one voice in a manner of confirmation of the votes that we have given to President Muhammadu Buhari to contest and it was a stamp of validity to contend and to win the presidential election come 2019.

‘’The president has done so much that he deserves to consolidate on the success of the first four term. The results are all over.

‘’And one good thing I have noticed is that his support base is expanding from the East to the West to South to the North,” he said.

Newsmen report that President Buhari scored a total of 14,842,072 votes at the party’s recent presidential primaries held across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as announced by Dr Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti State Governor-elect, to emerge as the party’s candidate.

Fayemi, who was the Chairman,APC Presidential Primary Committee, later asked the no fewer than 7,00 delegates from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to affirm the president’s candidacy through a yes vote, which they did.

