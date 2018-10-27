Abonema 10 kidnap : Abductors collect N3M, release two, raise ransom to N10M

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GUNMEN who on Wednesday afternoon kidnapped 10 community leaders of Idama in Abonema waterways, Akuku Toru local government area, Rivers state, have released two of the captives.



A community source who disclosed this to Vanguard said the abductors, after collecting N3Million, released newly installed Paramount Ruler of Idama along with his cousin simply identified as Chief Benibo.

“They (kidnappers) may have changed their minds. Negotiations came to N5Million before now for all abductees. They released two persons after collecting N3Million and suddenly they are asking for another N7Million for the remaining persons”, the source.



Rivers Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, was yet to confirm the current development on the saga, but both freed captives were said to be on their way to Port Harcourt already.

The abduction victims were said to be returning to Abonema from neighboring Idama after a truce meeting over leadership tussle in the community when the armed men ensnared and whisked them to yet unknown destination.