Aba residents give EEDC 14-day ultimatum over poor electricity supply, crazy bills

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—RESIDENTS of Gaius street and Ohuru Isimiri areas, Aba, Abia State have given a 14 day ultimatum to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, to improve electricity supply to the area as well as reduce what it described as crazy bills being issued to them.

The residents threatened to sue the electricity company after the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum if it does not improve its services or provide pre-paid meters to the area.

The residents, in a statement signed by Chief Gaius Anyatonwu, Justice Alozie, Chinwendu Njoku, Akaninyere James and Okechukwu Anugwa, made available to Vanguard, alleged that EEDC barely supplies electricity but issues outrageous monthly bills to the area.

They stated that the electricity company always disconnects supply from the area without adequate notice to them, stressing that artisans and small- scale businesses have cloded shops in the area due to poor electricity supply and outrageous bills by the EEDC.

“We are protesting the outrageous electricity bills which the EEDC gives us. As unmetered customers, we are at the mercy of EEDC. In fact, we have become slaves to EEDC.”