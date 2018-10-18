Aba residents give EEDC 14-day ultimatum over poor electricity supply, crazy bills

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—RESIDENTS of Gaius street and Ohuru Isimiri areas, Aba, Abia State have given a 14 day ultimatum to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, to improve electricity supply to the area as well as reduce what it described as crazy bills being issued to them.

The residents threatened to sue the electricity company after the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum if it does not improve its services or provide pre-paid meters to the area.

The residents, in a statement signed by Chief Gaius Anyatonwu, Justice Alozie, Chinwendu Njoku, Akaninyere James and Okechukwu Anugwa, made available to Vanguard, alleged that EEDC barely supplies electricity but issues outrageous monthly bills to the area.

They stated that the electricity company always disconnects supply from the area without adequate notice to them, stressing that artisans and small- scale businesses have cloded shops in the area due to poor electricity supply and outrageous bills by the EEDC.

“We are protesting the outrageous electricity bills which the EEDC gives us. As unmetered customers, we are at the mercy of EEDC. In fact, we have become slaves to EEDC.”

We will no longer accept the unfair treatment being meted on the residents of Gaius Street and Ohuru Isimiri areas by the EEDC. Electricity is barely supplied to us, at the end of the month, EEDC issues us outrageous bills.

“We have continued to suffer from poor electricity supply and crazy bills and will no longer condone it. We don’t even know how they arrive at such crazy bills. They know that with prepaid meter, this issue of overbilling will be reduced. This is why they have failed to issue us pre paid meters because they are benefitting from the outrageous bills.

“Some of us are billed N25, 000 for two bedroom flat; N10, 000 for a room apartment. This is outrageous. Sometimes, it is even higher. You can see that electricity bill is now higher than rent. How can we survive with these crazy bills ,train our children and feed our families”