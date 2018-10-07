A season of God’s visitation

By Funmi Komolafe

Once again, we have cause to thank God. We have seen the end of September 2018 and we have started marching into October 2018. Brethren, this should give us confidence that there is hope. Even if your condition is one that you do not have any challenge that has kept your spirit low, you still have to thank God.

Brethren, a lot of good things may come your way even before this year ends.

You only need to exercise your faith and hold on firmly to God.

Let’s consider some significant events in the tenth month as recorded in the Holy Bible.

The book of Esther chapter 4 verse 16 & 17 “ So Esther was taken unto King Ahasuerus into his house royal in the tenth month, which is the month Tebeth, in the seventh year of his reign. And the King loved Esther above all the women, and she obtained grace and favor in his sight more than all the virgins; so that he set the royal crown upon her head, and made her queen instead of Vashti”.

Note that Esther had been there all along. She never in her wildest dream knew she would replace the queen.

God caused Vashti to misbehave so that Esther would replace her as queen.

I don’t know what has been an obstacle to your miracle but I know that God will make a way for you and you will receive your miracle in Jesus name.

Our emphasis here is that Esther received God’s favour in the tenth month.

You are also in the tenth month of 2018; God will visit you with His favor in Jesus name. For God to visit us as Christians, we need to embark on fervent prayers. In other words, prayers that produce result and this do not come easy.

This type of prayer, is capable of giving us total deliverance from ALL the challenges of life.

Let’s take a look at what our Lord Jesus said about such prayers. Our reference is found in Mark 11 vs. 22-26: “ For verily I say unto you, That whosoever shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith.

Therefore I say unto you, What things soever ye desire, when ye pray believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them.

And when ye stand praying, forgive, if ye have aught against any; that your Father also which is in heaven may forgive you your trespasses. But if ye do not forgive, neither will your Father which is heaven forgive your trespasses”.

A major problem with us is that when we pray, our mind is focused on how the miracle will manifest. Most of the time however, miracles manifest the way God wants it and not the way we human beings want it.

Let’s imagine that a Pastor told an Esther that she would become a queen some day. The human mind in Esther will begin to make guesses. Will the queen die; will I be married to a foreigner and become queen in another land? None of these happened yet she became queen.

I don’t know what you are expecting from God but be rest assured that once God has spoken, he will do it. Keep praying and be full of expectation that the Lord will visit you.

Brethren, God’s visitation does not mean he would walk into your bedroom. God oftentimes visits without us being aware. It is after he has visited that we see the result. The cheerful result is the consequence of His visitation. Be full of hope that the Lord will visit you. Are you looking forward to promotion in your office and you are sure you deserve it? Don’t visit any herbalist to make it happen for you. Don’t engage in back biting to bring other employees who are also qualified for the post down. Resist the temptation to do evil, let God visit you.

There is no need to be bitter about what anyone has done to you. This is because bitterness, failure to forgive may be an obstacle to that desired miracle.

Let the words of Psalm 75 verses 6 and 7 echo in your heart. “For promotion cometh neither from the east, nor from the west, nor from the south. But God is the judge: he putteth down one, and setteth up another”.

I’ll share with you the testimony of a woman whose peaceful home was disrupted by a strange woman. Now, this woman was happily married with children. Suddenly, the husband got entangled with a strange woman and he moved out of the home. The wife panicked, she cried, she became sorrowful. She went to her Pastor and they began to pray. At a point her Pastor told her, not to terminate her life because of a ‘prodigal’ husband. She was encouraged to move on. She did and God was with her.

Her Pastor who gave the testimony said “I didn’t know why it took so long for God to answer?” but the good news is that after ten years, I mean a decade, and the man came back home begging his wife and children to forgive him.

Brethren, this woman must have given up. She must have come to the conclusion that God has forgotten her. She might even begin to question the anointing of her Pastor.

The truth however is that many times when we think God has forgotten us; he is actually working to change that ugly condition. Christians must realize that there is a difference between magic and miracle. Whereas, magic may produce temporary relief, miracle brings in permanent joy. It changes one’s story forever. Miracle turns the one who is being mocked to a celebrity.

In the name of Jesus, during this tenth month, the Lord will change your story with his visitation. Exodus 15 vs. 11 tells us who our God is. “ Who is like unto thee, O Lord, among the gods? Who is like thee, glorious in holiness, fearful in praises, doing wonders?’

Brethren, be expectant. Look forward to his visitation. When he visits, your life will be a wonder to many, including your friends and your mockers. When God visits, you will be singled out for favour like Esther.

As usual let’s lift up our faith with a testimony from one of the popular Pentecostal churches.

A lady got married in 2017, conceived immediately but she had a miscarriage. For more than six months, she didn’t conceive again. Her landlady promised to take her to native doctor so that she should get pregnant but she refused. Asking herself why she should turn to an unbeliever for help. She then looked directly into the photograph of the General Overseer of her church and asked God to give her children.

For a lady who married late, people had been telling her that childbearing would be difficult and that could be true from the scientific perspective. She however, held on to God, speaking to the photograph and asking God to bless her with children. She took in but was told it was fibroid. The lady said she took a medication that almost killed her. To the glory of God despite multiple fibroids, she was delivered of a baby last year.

In the name of Jesus, before this year ends, the Lord will visit you and your story will change.

Shalom!