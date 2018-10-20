A Russian love song brought Me Fame In Dubai—PTERPAN

By Ayo Onikoyi

Music is about to be re-defined as Pterpan Tribes of Unity makes a bold statement with his new album, ‘Owu-Ite-Love’, an eight-tracker that has got the music industry talking in recent times.

With tracks like ‘Why I love U’, ‘Kwakiri-Na-Dance’, ‘Owu-Ite-love’, ‘Nwa Aba’, ‘Knack-D-beat’, ‘Koro Ama’, ‘Kpomo Obe’ and ‘Sister Ekaete’, the songs reflect Pterpan’s deep knowledge of his neighbourhood, which avails the inspiration that drives his creativity.

Also in the cards are songs like: ‘Righteous One’, ‘Christmas in Lasgidi’ and ‘Christmas Conto’ slated for release in November. The new album is coming on the heels of previous singles like ‘Gimi Dis Gimi Dat’ (which featured i-Mike from MTN Project Fame), ‘Maka Lovin U’ and ‘Swagger’.

Born Nnochiri Peter Nnochiri by parents from Uzuakoli in Abia State, he started doing music professionally in 2015 following an overwhelming endorsement of his performance at a karaoke show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“I have been writing, saving songs and lyrics until sometime in December 2015 at a private karaoke show in Dubai when I got an outstanding ovation for doing a Russian love song I recorded a year before; and after the show, I was approached by 6 different event organizers asking if I would like to work with them.

Then I knew it was time to unveil the Pterpan brand and from there, The Tribes of Unity which is TOU Records and currently has artistes like A-wonder and Pterpan signed on.” As a child growing up on the creatively effervescent streets of Aba, Abia State, Pterpan, showed traits of musical ingenuity as he was doing performances and had formed a band as a primary school pupil.

“I formed my first musical group in primary school that was when I actually started writing and composing songs and in the secondary school, I was already sneaking out on weekends to rap at night clubs like Kings Cave and Faces in Aba.”

According to Pterpan, his career in music has made him come across some great minds in the industry like Wonderbeats (his producer), Ahmed O Musa, the man behind Ahmedo Artistes Live Shows and so far they have been creating a formidable platform to give voice not only to themselves but other upcoming artistes.