A-Ibom gov primaries: APC betrayed me —Akpanudoedehe

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—The defeated aspirant of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the governorship primaries in Akwa Ibom State, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, has accused the party of betraying him notwithstanding his contributions in making the party flourish in the state.

Akpanudoedehe alleged that the party denied him the governorship ticket twice in 2015 and 2018 because he did not have a heavy war chest like his opponents, insisting that the primaries won by his opponent was tainted as it did not follow the party’s guidelines and democratic ethos.

The former Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory who came a distant third polling 2015 votes, accused APC of playing money politics.

He also alleged that both elections in 2015 in which Umana O. Umana emerged and also the recent one, were given to the highest bidders.

He said: ‘’I have been betrayed by my party and what we stood for as a party. Must I steal money from government to run an election? In 2015, they used money and in 2018, they also used money. I have sacrificed so much for the party yet I have been betrayed on these occasions.

‘’I cannot leave the party, but the party must do the right thing,” he said.

Describing himself as a victim of circumstances, Senator Akpanudoedehe said he had sent a petition to the committee responsible for election matters and expressed hope that the committee would accede to his prayers and cancel the result of the exercise.

He urged his supporters to remain calm and not take the law into their hands.