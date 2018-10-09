9mobile empowers farmers, event planners with weather forecast service

9mobile in partnership with weather forecasting portal, Ignitia, have launched a weather forecast service that enables farmers to predict weather accurately before and during the planting season.

Tagged, Iska Weather Service, the online service helps farmers in Nigeria to predict the weather with over 80% accuracy, thereby empowering them to prepare against adverse weather conditions that can affect their crops.

For event planners, traders, and other people whose means of livelihood or activities can be adversely impacted by poor weather, they can also benefit fromIska Weather Service in planning their events or activities so they can operate optimally, unhindered by weather conditions.

Speaking about this newest innovative service, Head Digital Media, 9mobile, Bolanle Afuye, said Iska Weather Service will provide 9mobile consumers with localised weather forecasts via SMS and USSD, with 84% accuracy.

In addition, she said the service offers subscribers access to Ignitia’s daily 2-day weather forecast service on rainfall risk, timing and intensity, along with the monthly and seasonal outlooks once per month.

She said the initiative was in furtherance of the company’s commitment to leveraging technology in creating innovative solutions for its customers.