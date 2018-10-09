9mobile attributes achievements in 10 years to customer loyalty

The Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Ltd. (EMTS) trading as 9mobile on Wednesday attributed its achievements over the past 10 years to the loyalty of its subscribers.

Mr Boye Olusanya, the Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, made known this in a statement to mark the company’s 10th year in Nigeria’s telecommmunications industry.

Olusanya said that its management reflected on the company’s journey which commenced in October 2008 and wished to express heartfelt gratitude to its customers, partners, regulators and government for their support.

He said that the company had also left footprints on education, arts and culture with its 9mobile Telecommunications Engineering Postgraduate Programme (9TEPP) – a first in West Africa.

According to him, 9mobile has in just 10 years of operations as a mobile network operator in Nigeria been able to revolutionise the nation’s telecommunications industry with products, services and solutions to empower youths and entrepreneurs.

The 9mobile boss said that the organisation was committed to leveraging technology in building businesses across the country and empowering youths.

He said that it had recorded many firsts in its 10 years of operation, including the master brand campaign ‘0809UChoose’ which empowers subscribers to choose their numbers.

