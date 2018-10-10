420 militants, cult members embrace amnesty programme in A-Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

NO fewer than 420 militants, kidnappers and cult members who had been terrorising communities in Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun Local Government areas of Akwa Ibom State, yesterday, embraced the amnesty programme offered by the government and surrendered their weapons to the amnesty committee made up of heads of security agencies in the state

Addressing the repentant cultists yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo applauded them for renouncing cultism, assuring them that the state government has signed an undertaking to protect them from harassment by security agencies.

Ekpo also assured them that government had drawn a rehabilitation programme for them that would reform their lives, noting that the programme would commence as soon as their documentation was completed.

He said:”The state government is proud that most of you have agreed to live a meaningful life. I am glad that some of you want to work in the security agencies.

The government is happy with you and will give all of you startup skills and education to enable you to realize your dreams.’’