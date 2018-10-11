42-year-old man allegedly steals N112,000 motorcycle, gets N50, 000 bail

Lagos – A 42-year-old man, Opeyemi Kazeem, on Thursday appeared in an Ijede

Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu area of Lagos State for allegedly stealing a motorcycle valued at N112,000.



Kazeem is being tried for stealing to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The accused, according to Police Prosecutor Aminu Isaac, committed the offence on Oct. 2 at 9.00 a.m. at Agbaje Street in Pacific area of Ijede.

Isaac told the court that the motorcycle, marked FKJ 174 QA, was stolen from where the owner, Mr Adediran Daniel,

parked it.

The offence violated Sections 166 (d) and 285 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs A. Oshodi-Makanju, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Nov. 11 has been fixed for for further hearing. (NAN)